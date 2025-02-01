Fitzpatrick and Sherrill to co-lead the bipartisan Delaware River Watershed Caucus

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey will serve as co-chairs of the Congressional Delaware Watershed Caucus, a bipartisan caucus dedicated to preserving and safeguarding the Delaware River Basin.

“For the past several years, I have been proud to lead the Congressional Delaware River Watershed Caucus with a focus on delivering meaningful results—securing critical investments, advancing innovative conservation efforts, and protecting one of our nation’s most invaluable natural resources,” Fitzpatrick said. “With my friend and neighbor across the river, Representative Sherrill, joining me as co-chair, we are strengthening our commitment to preserving this natural treasure. Together, we will continue to ensure that our water is clean, our regional economy keeps growing, and the entire watershed thrives for the benefit of generations to come.”

Fitzpatrick has long championed bipartisan solutions to protect the watershed, securing funding for conservation initiatives and prioritizing policies that balance environmental stewardship with economic growth. As co-chair, he continues to lead efforts to ensure the Delaware River Basin remains a source of opportunity and sustainability.

The Delaware River Basin is an economic powerhouse, generating $25 billion annually and delivering $21 billion in ecosystem goods and services each year. Spanning 23 congressional districts across five states, the watershed provides clean drinking water to more than 13 million people and supports countless recreational and ecological benefits.

“The Delaware River Watershed is a critical environmental and economic resource for New Jersey, which is why I am so excited to lead the Delaware River Watershed Caucus with Rep. Fitzpatrick this Congress,” Sherrill said. “The watershed helps filter our air and water, control stormwater and protect us against flooding, and provides habitats for diverse plants and animals, all while bringing tourism to the Garden State. I look forward to working with the caucus to continue to bring home federal funding to preserve and protect this important resource.”

Sherrill has been a leader in addressing negative environmental impacts, such as brownfields, harmful algal blooms, and superfund sites.

Additionally, she has secured millions of dollars in federal Community Project and Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) funding to remediate PFAS contamination, replace lead drinking water pipes, and improve flood mitigation corridors in New Jersey’s 11th District. She has led legislation to protect native habitats for plants and animals, which not only protects the environment, but reduces landscaping costs and protects communities against flooding.

“We are thrilled to have Rep. Sherrill as the new co-chair of the Congressional Delaware River Watershed Caucus,” said Marty Kane, Lake Hopatcong Foundation Board of Trustees chair, and co-chair for the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed.