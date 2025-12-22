To Know A Watershed, Explore A Creek

It’s an eight-minute drive through the WMA from Rising Sun Lake to Assunpink Lake, another of the dams slated for a safety upgrade. When I round a bend, I see a man wearing a bright orange jacket. In one hand he holds a rifle, in the other the collar of a leaping hound. By the time I reach Assunpink Lake, I’ve lost count of how many men in hunting orange I’ve seen. I learn later that this WMA is stocked with pheasant in the fall.

Today Assunpink Lake is even less inviting than my previous stop. A brisk wind is now carrying snow flurries, which slash my face as I walk toward a noticeboard. I’m braving the elements because I see a familiar orange sign. It’s a warning that a potentially harmful algal bloom — a HAB — had been detected. Lake users were advised not to swim, eat from, or allow their dogs to play in this lake. The notice is not dated, but I learn later this bloom appeared in July 2025.

HABs are a growing problem for American waterbodies. These explosions of algal organisms can suddenly appear, taking on the look of pea soup or a slick of green paint. Each bloom is different, depending on the factors that caused it, but some can be toxic when consumed.

Water managers take HABs seriously, but they are only getting worse. Since New Jersey began tracking them in 2017, confirmed cases have increased by 111 percent. Yet HAB prevention is hard. Their core accelerants are heat, sunlight, and nutrients — particularly nitrogen and phosphorus. These elements enter the water as runoff from multiple points, including wastewater treatment plants, septic systems, and suburban lawns, as well as from the animal manure and chemical fertilizers that wash off farmlands. Many communities within the Assunpink Creek watershed could be fueling these toxic blooms.

On my way out of the WMA, the Assunpink Creek crosses picturesque farmlands. From the road, I trace the creek by following ribbons of riparian trees. I pass neon-green fields, suggesting newly planted cover crops. Others are the burnt umber of a recent harvest. At one farm, a combine harvester lies idle next to piles of wheat kernels, while flocks of birds rise from the stubble on adjacent land. As I point my car toward the New Jersey Turnpike, the word folkways comes to mind.

The suburban creek

The New Jersey Turnpike is on my right. I can’t see it, but when I open my window, I hear traffic just beyond the tree-line. It sounds like a tornado wind. On my left I pass one housing development after the other, followed by a large tract of empty land. “Dreams Pending,” a realtor’s sign says.

I know the creek is about to bend toward the Turnpike and then flow toward suburban New Jersey. I feel nervous for it, but I needn’t be. The creek’s passage under the freeway is surprisingly pretty. It’s accompanied by wild grass and riverine vegetation all the way into a broad culvert that dips beneath the Turnpike and emerges blithely on the other side.

In Robbinsville, there are more people around. Landscapers and home contractors circle large stone-clad houses. The local Wawa is doing brisk business, and I drive past several schools and playgrounds before pulling into a lacrosse field, which neighbors the creek. I don’t see the water but I do see the woodland it passes through. There are walking trails cutting through the trees. On sunny days I imagine families traipsing the banks of the Assunpink, their minds consumed not with the adventures of this creek, but with their own tales of suburban life.