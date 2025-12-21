BRC News 13 story about Delaware Currents shutting down

After 10-plus years, the online, non-profit news outlet Delaware Currents is shutting down.

Focused on news related to the Delaware River watershed, the 330-mile river and its people, the site worked to educate readers about a wide range of subjects. The website is expected to stay up for another year or so, but new content is not expected to be added after the new year begins.

Here is the BRC News 13 report from Preston Ehrler: