Cash Kozokas, 5, tries his hand at casting a line at last month's fishing clinic. Photo by Preston Ehrler
Fishing clinic on the Upper Delaware helps anglers to hone their skills

By Preston Ehrler | October 2, 2025

Tucked far away from much of the busy world, the historic Zane Gray House and Museum sits on a small knob overlooking the confluence of the Lackawaxen and Delaware Rivers. Eagles are often spied soaring far overhead, and if you’re lucky, you may see them perched in a tree adjacent to the shore watching for just the right opportunity to swoop down on an unsuspecting trout or shad.

Here, a fishing clinic on Sept. 20 drew the young and old, experts and novices.

Annie D’Arcy, the architect of the event, has spent her summer as the fish and feather intern at the National Park Service. She said fishing in its many forms has existed for more than 40,000 years.

The event, hosted by the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, the Pike-Wayne Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Project Healing Waters, was structured around several learning stations, including fish identification, knot tying and casting. Participants visited each station and were treated to a talk, as well as specific instructions.

“There are a lot of really complicated knots with fishing, so it’s really easy to be overwhelmed,” D’Arcy said. “Our instructions here today are helping break down the three main different kind of knots.”

Fly tying expert Mat Cooper, from Westtown, N.Y., explained the different types of flies and how they worked.

Expert fly-tier Mat Cooper ties a fly. Photo by Preston Ehrler

“There’s streamers, nymphs, wet flies, dry flies,” Cooper said. “Those are pretty much the main types of flies. Your dry flies float, your wet flies sink and your nymphs are on the bottom and your streamers are obviously representing bait fish.”

One of the most popular stations was the fish identification table. Guests were given a small cutout of a type of fish typically found in the Upper Delaware, and were tasked with using a printed guide to identify the fish.

Both adults and kids enjoyed learning to cast, as the patient teachers worked to help everyone hone their skills.  

For most, learning to fly-cast was a challenge, but eventually nearly all were able to awaken their inner angler, and channel the words of Norman Maclean who wrote: “…in the Arctic half-light of the canyon, all existence fades to a being with my soul and memories and the sounds of the Big Blackfoot River and a four-count rhythm and the hope that a fish will rise. Eventually, all things merge into one and a river runs through it.”

A National Park Service Ranger teaches one of the youngest participants how to cast. Photo by Preston Ehrler
Preston Ehrler

Preston Ehrler

Preston Ehrler has been a journalist for 15 years.He began writing an opinion column and working as a community reporter for a local, Pennsylvania newspaper in 2009. Shortly after, he started MilfordNow, an online, hyper-local news site garnering state-wide attention. The site was sold to Straus News in 2016. Preston became a wire-service photojournalist, covering such events as hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, the Paradise fire in Paradise, Calif., and the 2020 presidential election. His images have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Time, The Atlantic, CNN, Politico, and Rolling Stone, among many others. He is currently the BRC News 13 reporter for Pike and Wayne Counties in Pennsylvania.

View Posts

