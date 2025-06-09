Philadelphia names newest spokesdog to fight ‘poo-llution’

Willow, a friendly one-year-old pup from Brewerytown, Pa., was named Philadelphia’s newest “spokesdog” on Sunday. Over the next year, Willow will raise awareness about the environmental consequences of improperly discarded dog waste in an effort to combat “poo-llution” in local waterways.

To earn the spokesdog title, Willow and her owners participated in a competition hosted by the Philadelphia Water Department and the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary. The competition’s goal is to teach the public about the importance of picking up after dog waste.

“Bringing awareness to water quality is important,” said Elizabeth Manner, one of Willow’s owners.

Manner and her partner, Jeff Eoku, entered Willow because they frequent the venue where the competition was held (the Boozy Mutt — a pet-friendly bar in Philadelphia) and care about clean water.

Philadelphia law requires owners to pick up after their dogs, but some waste still gets discarded on the streets, washed into storm drains, and eventually makes it into nearby waterways. This waste often contains harmful pathogens, rendering waterways unsafe for both humans and wildlife.

“There’s so many dogs in a confined area, so it really amplifies the impact of dog waste,” said Chesa Blom, the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary’s estuary engagement manager.

The harm that dog poo can do

In Philadelphia, there is approximately one dog for every four humans, according to the Philadelphia Water Department. About 40 percent of dog owners say they don’t always pick up after their dogs in the city, according to the department.

According to a study by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, just two to three days of droppings from 100 dogs can produce enough bacteria, nitrogen and phosphorus to temporarily close a bay to swimming and shellfishing.

“That’s why we always want to make sure it’s picked up and not left on the street to wash into those rivers and streams,” Blom said.

The past few spokesdog competitions took place online. This year, however, around 20 candidates gathered at the Boozy Mutt to compete head-to-head for the spokesdog title.

Dogs earned points by showing off their best tricks and strutting across the Boozy Mutt in their favorite costumes.

Owners also earned points by explaining what combatting “poo-llution” means to them and answering trivia questions about the health risks and financial costs of improperly disposed dog waste.

Like Willow’s owners, many contenders entered the competition either because they were Boozy Mutt regulars or fans of the competition. Christy Schneider of Fairmount, Pa., entered her senior dog, Sophie, who went on to receive an honorable mention.

“We need clean water, and not just for us, but also for the watershed and the ecosystem,” Schneider said. “We need to keep waste out of our watershed overall.”

Raising awareness through special appearances

Now that Willow has been named spokesdog, she will be draped in a special cape and photographed for a campaign that aims to promote cleaning up after dogs in the city and informing people about the environmental impact of dog waste.

Willow will also make special appearances at events in Philadelphia with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary and the Philadelphia Water Department.

Along with picking up their own dogs’ waste, dog owners can help combat pollution by encouraging other owners to do the same, Blom said.

Eoku said dog owners might believe their pets’ waste is inconsequential.

“But you maybe don’t know how it affects the community — what gets into the drainage systems and into the water systems,” Eoku said. “Bringing awareness to how something that may seem so small, has a large impact on the entire region.”

Dogs (and their owners) strutted around the Boozy Mutt in Philadelphia on Sunday as part of a competition to select this year’s “spokesdog” to raise awareness about the harm that dog waste can do to water. Photo by Isabella Darcy