Excessive tidal flooding can cause saltmarsh vegetation to die off, leaving mudflats and open water. The Scotch Bonnet Island project will enhance tidal marshes struggling with rising sea levels by adding supplemental sediment to Scotch Bonnet Island in Cape May Coastal Wetlands Wildlife Management Area. Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Conservation's Fish & Wildlife
Excessive tidal flooding can cause saltmarsh vegetation to die off, leaving mudflats and open water. The Scotch Bonnet Island project will enhance tidal marshes struggling with rising sea levels by adding supplemental sediment to Scotch Bonnet Island in Cape May Coastal Wetlands Wildlife Management Area. Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Conservation's Fish & Wildlife

Racing to save Stone Harbor’s Scotch Bonnet Island before it’s swallowed by rising seas

By Frank Kummer | June 8, 2025
The Philadelphia Inquirer

Lenore Tedesco doesn’t need to venture far to witness sea-level rise. She tracks its relentless advance from her window at work.

Tedesco, executive director of the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, stood by the nonprofit’s large conference room window in late May, surveying an expanse of salt marsh known as Scotch Bonnet Island. It was a idyllic Jersey Shore scene: osprey hovering over thousands of acres of spartina grass rippling in the breeze.

But over the years, her view has transformed into something more unsettling. Once-solid marshland has been fractured by new channels of encroaching water.

“These open water areas used to be marsh,” Tedesco said, gesturing out toward the grass. “It’s marsh that converted to mudflats and open water. All this open water you see was once grassy.”

It’s similar to what is happening one hour north by car in Atlantic County, at the Rutgers University Marine Field Station in Tuckerton, where the surrounding wetlands are also disappearing as flooding becomes more common.

Scientists say that saving marshland is imperative because it provides food, refuge, and habitat for three-quarters of shore birds; filters water and removes contaminants; and protects communities from storm surge.

Read the full article at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Frank Kummer

Frank Kummer

The Philadelphia Inquirer

View Posts

Leave a Comment





Recent Stories

Water trail on Cooper River to advance environmental education in Camden

By Jon Hurdle | June 7, 2025
Read More about Water trail on Cooper River to advance environmental education in Camden

Officials weigh final decision on giant petroleum storage caverns along the Delaware

By Jon Hurdle | June 6, 2025
Read More about Officials weigh final decision on giant petroleum storage caverns along the Delaware

How a nonprofit uses oysters to prevent shoreline erosion on the Delaware Bay

By Adam Litchkofski | June 2, 2025
Read More about How a nonprofit uses oysters to prevent shoreline erosion on the Delaware Bay

Mercer County study evaluates way to reconnect Trenton with the Delaware River

By Octavia Feliciano | May 27, 2025
Read More about Mercer County study evaluates way to reconnect Trenton with the Delaware River

Essay: The son of Steve Irwin of ‘Crocodile Hunter’ fame promotes his father’s legacy of conservation

By Erin Tatum | May 23, 2025
Read More about Essay: The son of Steve Irwin of ‘Crocodile Hunter’ fame promotes his father’s legacy of conservation