Essay: The son of Steve Irwin of ‘Crocodile Hunter’ fame promotes his father’s legacy of conservation

If there ever was a sun around which the conservation world orbited, it would be Steve Irwin.

But for those who knew him (and the millions more who feel like they did), Steve was never a one-man show type of guy.

Sure, his impish grin shone in the spotlight, but he collaborated with countless teams to share his joy for wildlife with the masses. Maintaining the momentum of his conservation efforts requires an intricately connected web of interdependent players, much like the delicate ecosystems that he devoted his life to protecting.

Nearly 20 years after his death, the next generation of Wildlife Warriors is continuing to lead the charge with the annual Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas.

The American iteration of the event, which will also be held in Brisbane in late November, has an added sense of urgency as the grip of corporate greed preys upon our most vulnerable creatures.

The Trump Administration threatens to narrow the scope of the Endangered Species Act to only shield animals themselves — but crucially, not their habitats — from harm, paving the way to extinction.

Marine conservation was also dealt a major blow after the administration opened the previously protected Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument to commercial fishing.

This not only defies nearly half a century of U.S. fishery management practices via the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, but spells the potential demise for sea turtles, coral reefs and other ocean fauna.

Our turmoil makes the Irwins’ signature cheerful enthusiasm that much more inviting to animal lovers craving a more compassionate creed.

In addition to fueling global conservation initiatives at the local level, proceeds from the gala support life-saving care for wildlife injured by traffic accidents and domestic animal attacks in Australia. It also bolsters efforts against poaching and the illegal wildlife trade.

Seizing a destiny that would make Steve proud, Robert Irwin has sprinted with what his father called the football of conservation. Bounding into the press portion of the event with what can only be described as golden retriever energy, Robert was noticeably the only family member in the room. He explained that sister Bindi and mom Terri had come to Vegas for the gala, only for Bindi’s appendix to pick the most inopportune time to turn her abdomen into its personal escape room. Mother and daughter could no longer attend.

It’s poignant that Robert was tasked with filling their formidable shoes on Mother’s Day weekend. His eyes light up with reverence whenever the topic turns to the women in his life. Terri was Steve’s cherished and innovative partner not only in love, but also in launching an intergenerational movement to protect wildlife and their environments.

“Every step of the way, from The Crocodile Hunter series to worldwide conservation, it was mom,” Robert explained. “It was my mom that was there at every single point creating this legacy alongside him. She is instrumental. She is the determined driving factor behind everything that we do. And she’s my greatest inspiration along with Bindi.”

The gala could not have dreamed of a more composed solo host. Terri and Bindi’s absence was surely felt, but Robert carried the entire event with ease and an ebullient joie de vivre.

Effortlessly fielding questions from reporters and charming VIPs, the man is a masterclass in a blissful marriage between passionate activism and undeniable charisma.

There were many moments in which it felt like Steve was speaking through Robert.

“Dad had this amazing way to almost reach through the camera, reach through into your living room, and bring you on the adventure with him,” Robert said. “He had this universal voice where he could just unite everyone. The most important lesson that he ever taught me and my sister was to treat every living being how you would wish to be treated. That goes for, of course, the people we see every day, but also our wildlife. We have to realize at the end of the day, we’re part of this ecosystem. We are part of our environment and we always have been. There’s often this disconnect between the environment and civilization, but I believe we can live harmoniously.”

Collective action is the only remedy for our self-created, unprecedented peril.

“Our environment is probably having the toughest time in recorded history,” he continued. “I mean, we are really on a decline around the world, but together, we’ve never been more connected. We are at this amazing point where we all have a voice. We can all communicate with each other across the world. And if we can decide to come together and face these issues as a united front, I definitely think we can coexist. That’s what it’s about. It’s coexistence and realizing everything goes hand in hand. Protecting wildlife and protecting habitat is also going to help out with climate change. So, it is one big cycle and it fills me with a lot of hope to talk to people who get it and understand what it’s going to take. Being in a room full of 400 like-minded people makes me feel like, ‘Hang on a minute, I’m not doing this alone.’ None of us are. There’s a lot of people around the world that want to make that change. It’s just about uniting and creating that big difference.”

Robert knows that Steve’s wisdom carries even more weight in the present day.

“As he always used to say, we’re all in the same boat where we are all together working towards the exact same cause. When I hear on a more personal level what dad meant to so many of us, I feel closest to him.”

Steve beckoned us to greet the environment and its creatures with unconditional empathy. In this singularly extraordinary night under the glittering lights of Vegas, father and son had the opportunity to walk together once more toward their shared vision of a thriving Earth.