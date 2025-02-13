Delaware River named Pennsylvania’s 2025 river of the year

The Delaware River has been named Pennsylvania’s 2025 River of the Year after securing the most votes in a public competition, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers announced on Thursday.

This marks the third time the Delaware has earned the title, having previously won in 2002 and 2011. The recognition will be celebrated with a River of the Year Paddle in June.

“The Delaware River is a conservation success story, and this designation is a testament to its historical, cultural, and recreational significance,” said the DCNR secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn. “From providing drinking water to millions to fueling economic growth and offering outdoor recreation, the Delaware River is a shining example of how communities can work together to protect and restore vital natural resources.”

The Delaware River has played a pivotal role in American history, marking the site of Washington’s famous crossing — the turning point of the Revolutionary War. It was crucial in driving the Industrial Revolution, and today, the Delaware River Port is the largest freshwater port in the world. More than 14 million people rely on the river for drinking water. Once heavily polluted, to the point where ship hulls darkened from the contamination, the river has since undergone a dramatic recovery and now boasts more National Wild and Scenic designations than any other river.

This is the third time the Delaware River has earned the title, having previously won in 2002 and 2011. The public cast a total of 8,037 votes, with the Delaware River receiving 2,962, followed by the Youghiogheny River (2,784) and Perkiomen Creek (2,291). The Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, administers the annual vote in partnership with DCNR.

“The River of the Year program is an opportunity to highlight the beauty, history, and ongoing conservation efforts surrounding Pennsylvania’s waterways,” said Janet Sweeney of POWR. “The Delaware River stands out not only for its role in American history but also for its transformation into a model of ecological restoration and stewardship.”

The river is home to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, one of the top 20 most-visited national park areas in the country. Additionally, many of its tributaries are currently under study for national protection under the Wild & Scenic Rivers program.

To celebrate this recognition, a River of the Year Paddle will take place in June as part of a year-long series of events. The Upper Delaware Preservation Coalition, which nominated the Delaware River, will receive a $15,000 Leadership Grant from DCNR and POWR to support these activities. A commemorative poster will also be created to mark the occasion.

“The Delaware River’s designation as Pennsylvania’s 2025 River of the Year underscores the power of partnerships in conserving and celebrating this incredible waterway,” said Mark Zakutansky of the Appalachian Mountain Club and Chair of the Delaware River Sojourn Steering Committee. “As we mark the 30th anniversary of the Delaware River Sojourn in 2025, we invite everyone to experience its waters, learn about its history, and join the community dedicated to its preservation.”

For more details on Pennsylvania’s River of the Year program and upcoming events, visit DCNR’s website and check the DCNR Calendar of Events.