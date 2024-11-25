Divers explore nearly 50-year-old train wreck in the Delaware River

You might not think scuba diving a train wreck in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area would be possible, but because of an infamous derailment that sent over a dozen cars and two engines into the Delaware River in September 1975, it’s not only possible, it happens.

On a cold November morning with a biting wind blowing across the river, four intrepid divers took the plunge to explore the remains of the wreck.

The crash happened several miles south of Delaware Water Gap, Pa., at a sharp bend in the track. The second and third engines derailed and jumped the track, bringing along another 13 cars of the 58-car train.

Ripping up hundreds of yards of track, the engines and cars plunged down a steep slope landing along both an embankment and into the river. One engine exploded, starting a fire that threatened tanker cars carrying highly flammable chemicals. Firefighters from Monroe and Northampton Counties were able to douse the flames before they reached the tankers.

No one was injured in the wreck, as most of the crew members were in the first engine that did not derail. One crew member in the caboose was also unharmed.

While most of the cars and the engines were removed decades ago, at least two cars remain, and are submerged in about 25 feet of water, along with a truck resting upside down that was reportedly carrying Miller beer and was being hauled by the train. Farther into the channel, the river’s depth reaches approximately 50 feet.

The train wreck from 1975.

Accessing the riverbank adjacent to the site itself can be tricky.

Adventurous but peaceful

It’s located near the parking lot of the Point of Gap Overlook along Route 611. Divers must use a rope to help lower themselves and their gear down the steep slope to the staging location. Even with the rope, one diver did fall on the way down, but was unhurt.

With the temperature of the water near the surface an invigorating 52 degrees, and even colder below, the divers wore either wet suits or dry suits.

Diving instructor and public-school teacher Brett Galambos from Collegeville, Pa., who dives every week, has visited the wreck before and said you can see the two train cars, and where the windows were once located.

Emphasizing that diving is not only adventurous, but peaceful, Galambos said, “We enjoy the adventure of going out and seeing new locations and experiencing new areas that haven’t been explored by everyone.”

Emerging from his dive, Galambos said that because of the lack of rain, there was about 25 feet of visibility, adding that he saw a large catfish.

He also saw several beer bottles scattered about the wreck, and the train car was visible, along with other debris. “For a river dive site, it’s a pretty clear, good dive,” he said.

Bottles remain intact at the wreck site. Photo by Jeff Smith

10 minutes and then out

Diver Missy Smith from Pottstown, Pa., only wore a wetsuit and was submerged for about 10 minutes.

“When I went down, it was very, very cold. I didn’t stay under very long. My hands and my head got cold, even with a hood. I did see the train car. I went around it twice and I came back up.”

Smith said the car is tilted on its side, and openings that were once the train’s windows are clearly visible.

Jenna Saint Pierre emerges from her dive. Photo by Preston Ehrler

Jenna Saint Pierre traveled from Saratoga Springs, N.Y., for the dive, and said exploring wrecks is inspiring. “You get to see a world under there,” she said. “Same planet, but a different world.”

After initially being under-weighted and unable to submerge, Saint Pierre, who has only been diving about a year but has 90 dives under her belt already, was under for more than 30 minutes.

Surfacing almost at the shoreline, she said she reveled in the unique experience of floating over the wreck: “It was sublime. It’s incredible. I feel great.”

As the wreck is in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, park spokeswoman Kathleen Sandt said removing anything from the wreck, or anywhere else in the park, is strictly prohibited.