Cadosia fishing access site opened in Upper Delaware River

A new fishing access site in the Town of Hancock on the Upper Delaware River has opened, the second access site on the upper river to be dedicated this summer.

The Hancock project, known as the Cadosia Fishing Access Site, was underwritten by a grant from the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund, in collaboration with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

“Known for its exceptional trout fishery, the Delaware River tailwaters support a healthy ecosystem and draw anglers from across New York State and the world,” said Sean Mahar, the interim commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation.

He said the project would allow “people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to enjoy this hidden gem in Hancock, which is often referred to as the gateway to the Delaware River.”

Anglers visiting the new site can expect a variety of fish depending on the river’s water temperature and the season. During cooler months, brown and rainbow trout are prevalent. Shad are usually present mid-spring, and smallmouth bass in the summer months.

Friends of the Upper Delaware River managed the development of the site and helped coordinate an agreement between the New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation for the site’s long-term maintenance.

Construction began with Transportation Department workers and contractors clearing vegetation for the parking lot and installing two new culverts to enhance drainage in the area.

Light stone fill was then installed to strengthen the access road and create a new parking lot, allowing visitors and anglers easier access to the shoreline.

The Town of Hancock supplied, delivered and placed materials for construction and the Delaware County Department of Planning and Watershed Affairs designed the project.

The DEC’s Division of Operations recently installed signage and kiosks at the location.

The Cadosia Fishing Access Site in the Town of Hancock, N.Y., was underwritten by a grant from the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund, in collaboration with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. PHOTO PROVIDED BY NYS DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION

“There are few things that say ‘great mental health break’ more than a day on the Delaware River, one of the best places to go fishing anywhere in New York State and a destination for thousands of anglers every year,” said Marie Therese Dominguez, the state’s Department of Transportation commissioner.

This project supports Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, which was introduced this month to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

Sullivan County access site opened

The DEC last month announced the completion of a new fishing access site along the Delaware in Sullivan County.

The site, in Long Eddy, features parking accommodations for up to seven trailered vehicles and six cars.

The Long Eddy fishing access site is along Ferry Street in the hamlet of Long Eddy in the Town of Fremont. A public boat launch for non-motorized boats is at the end of Ferry Street just beyond the parking area.