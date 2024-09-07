Kristen Bowman Kavanagh named as new DRBC executive director

Kristen Bowman Kavanagh has been named as the new executive director of the Delaware River Basin Commission, beginning on Dec. 1, succeeding Steve Tambini, who announced in March that he was retiring.

Kavanagh has served as the DRBC’s deputy executive director since October 2019.

In that time, she has led the commission’s technical and managerial teams in implementing the commission’s water resources programs, forged a partnership with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to advance hazard mitigation and climate resilience and secured grants from the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund to advance scientific studies not otherwise feasible under current budgets, among other projects.

Since 2020, she has served as staff liaison to the DRBC’s Advisory Committee on Climate Change.

She said in an interview that she was looking forward to picking up the reins.

“Steve has done an excellent job,” she said, referring to Tambini. “Our funding situation is a little better. The commissioners weren’t looking for a 180-degree turn. The staff is excellent and we will continue to make sure we have enough water, water that’s clean and that people can access it equitably.”

Born in Philadelphia, Kavanagh grew up and went to school in California. Kavanagh holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering: environmental and water resources, and a master’s degree in civil engineering: environmental fluid mechanics and hydrology, both from Stanford University.

She now lives in Center City Philadelphia with her husband, an architect, two school-aged children, a 20-year-old cat and two “Covid” rabbits. “We’re running a bit of a barn here!” she said.

She said growing up in California helped to make her aware of the value of water because years-long droughts were common. It was part of everyday life that all residents were aware of — leading to an understanding, for example, of “what time of day you water your plants.”

And that led to an interest in the state’s massive reservoir systems.

“Here, we’re more concerned about flooding but climate change will bring changes that will affect our water-supply systems,” she said. “We should expect changes in precipitation.

“Our job is to plan for that.”

The DRBC, which is responsible for the river’s water quality and quantity, passed a resolution on Thursday announcing its selection of Kavanagh as the new executive director. The commission has 40 budgeted staff members, with a 9 percent vacancy rate.

The commission also passed a resolution honoring Tambini, which noted that “Steve has consistently led by example, never failing to roll up his sleeves or to follow his dictum, ‘plan the work, work the plan.'”

The resolution also noted “Steve’s dedication to water resources and his extraordinary work ethic are rounded out by a penchant for crazy socks, and an unflagging love and support of the Mets, his dogs and, above all, his family.”

Tambini will have served a little more than 10 years in the position. He was the fourth executive director of the DRBC, following Carol R. Collier (1998-2014), Gerald M. Hansler (1977-98) and James F. Wright (1962-77).