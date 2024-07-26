The Callicoon Bridge spans the Delaware River and links the Town of Callicoon, N.Y., with Damascus Township, Pa. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Nearly $18M repair project begins on Callicoon Bridge

By Chris Mele | July 26, 2024
For Delaware Currents

A $17.8 million project is under way to rehabilitate the Callicoon Bridge, which spans the Delaware River and links the Town of Callicoon, N.Y., with Damascus Township, Pa., New York State officials announced.

The project will enhance public safety, improve resiliency and ease travel along a key connector that provides access to many boating, fishing and other recreational destinations in the Upper Delaware River.

“New York State is making historic investments to modernize our infrastructure and we are committed to working with our partners in local government to help ensure that their bridges and culverts are ready to meet the challenges of today,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Originally built in 1961, the 960-foot-long Callicoon Bridge is a steel, multi-girder structure that is jointly maintained by the New York and Pennsylvania State Departments of Transportation.

The rehabilitation project includes the replacement of the bridge deck and repairs to the piers underneath the bridge. Workers will also build a causeway in the river to help workers access the bridge for repairs.

Motorists should be prepared for intermittent lane closures during the causeway construction.

In 2025 and 2026, the bridge will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic controlled by a signal.

Motorists are advised to slow down, follow signs and traffic signals in the work zone. In addition, boaters on the Delaware River should also follow signage directing them around the work zone.

The river will be monitored by a National Park Service’s Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River.

Work is scheduled to wrap up in 2027 with structural steel painting. The project is being jointly funded by New York State, Pennsylvania and the federal government.

“The Upper Delaware River is a jewel for fishing and recreation enthusiasts across New York State and this project will ensure the Callicoon Bridge remains a key access point for people on both sides of the river for many years to come,” said Marie Therese Dominguez, commissioner of the New York State Department of Transportation.

