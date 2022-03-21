What’s going to happen when the Delaware Aqueduct is shut down?

A public presentation on a billion-dollar project — repairing a massive leak in the Delaware Aqueduct — that the New York City Department of Environmental Protection has been planning and executing for about 20 years is reaching its final stages and that’s likely to affect the water the Delaware River gets from the city’s reservoirs.

Jennifer Garigliano from the NYCDEP will be explaining more about it and answering questions at Wednesday’s Zoom meeting (see link here) at the Regulated Flow Advisory Committee of the Delaware River Basin Commission. The meeting is set to run from 1 to 3 p.m.

RFAC’s focus is on the flow from the NYCDEP reservoirs (Cannonsville, Pepcaton and Neversink) that feed the Delaware.

The significant leak is where the aqueduct tunnels under the Hudson River on its way to New York City and the repair will take that tunnel (and those reservoirs) out of operation as a source for New York City’s drinking water for 5-8 months in 2022.

The reservoirs will still feed the Delaware River.

NYCDEP states in its fact sheet that:

NYCDEP will continue to meet all its release requirements, including those outlined in the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court Decree and the 2017 Flexible Flow Management Program while the aqueduct is out of service.