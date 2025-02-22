Reps. Fitzpatrick, Evans and Sherrill back reauthorization of the Delaware River Basin Restoration Program

Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Dwight Evans (D-PA) and Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), introduced the Delaware River Basin Restoration Program Reauthorization Act of 2025, to support projects that protect fish and wildlife, boost economic vitality, and expand public access and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Signed into law in 2016, the act created the Delaware River Basin Restoration Program, which is administered by the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service. The program develops a coordinated approach to identify, prioritize and implement restoration, protection, and public outdoor recreation access and activities across the basin.

It also provides a competitive grant and technical assistance program known as the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund to support on-the-ground restoration and conservation projects, which are facilitated by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

To date, the fund has invested $72.1 million in federal money and leveraged $100 million in matching grants. These investments have created 268 jobs, restored 77 miles of streams, expanded public access by 6,141 acres, enhanced 1,176 acres of wetlands, and improved 32,522 acres of forest, according to the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed.

This program is a critical piece in protecting one of our nation’s most important river systems, the Delaware River Basin, which provides clean drinking water to over 14.2 million people. The river and its tributaries flow through nearly a dozen national parks and historic sites, providing world-class recreational opportunities from wild trout fishing in the Upper Delaware to watching the remarkable bird migrations across Delaware Bay, the coalition said in a statement.

The Delaware River Basin Restoration Program Reauthorization Act of 2025 will bolster the substantial work already taking place in the watershed to combat critical issues like flooding, and habitat loss—challenges that directly impact local economies, private landowners, and outdoor recreation industries

“The Delaware River Basin Restoration Program is a cornerstone of conservation, supporting projects that enhance water quality, restore habitats, and expand outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Grant LaRouche, Steering Committee Co-Chair, Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed. “Reauthorizing this program will ensure continued investments in local communities, creating jobs, protecting fish and wildlife, and securing clean water for millions.”

Scott Reinhart, a Ducks Unlimited regional biologist, said: “This reauthorization bill is a no-brainer that will benefit habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife while improving water quality and outdoor recreation opportunities for surrounding communities.”

“In the northern portion of the Delaware River basin in New York state, the Delaware River Basin Restoration Program has been a sight for sore eyes,” said Jeff Skelding, executive director of Friends of the Upper Delaware River. “This program helped elevate the importance of the Delaware River in a crowded playing field. It also helped us leverage new watershed protection funding at the state level that provides additive value to the federal investment.”

The legislation is cosponsored by Reps. Evans (D-PA), Sherrill (D-NJ), Boyle (D-PA), Dean (D-PA), Gottheimer (D-NJ), Houlahan (D-PA), Kean (R-NJ), McBride (D-DE), Norcross (D-NJ), Riley (D-NY), Scanlon (D-PA), Van Drew (R-NJ), Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Conaway (D-NJ).