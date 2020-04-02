He said the project is problematic because of the nature of the river as well as the geology of the area.

The Musconetcong leads from Lake Hopatcong to the Delaware River with few major tributaries, Goll said. It is a fast-moving river with cold water that is excellent habitat for trout.

The flow is less impeded in recent years because of the MWA’s project of removing dams all along the river.

The river flows through an area of karst, a kind of carbonate geology that is prone to sinkholes.

These aren’t the sort of sinkholes that swallow cars, Goll noted, but they can range from a nuisance to dangerous. In order to build above these problematic areas, a developer will have to inject grout into the karst, which will eliminate some of the groundwater storage and change the pattern of groundwater movement, Goll explained.

The karst can also interfere with the filtration of the soil, Goll said, because of the openings. He

noted there needs to be dilution of the effluent before it reaches the river.

The proposed wastewater treatment plant could contribute contamination to that water and will

discharge warmer water into the river, Goll said.

While there are regulations against new surface water discharge, Hunt said groundwater

discharge could be allowed.

Hampton is about 10 miles from where the Musconetcong River discharges into the Delaware, he noted. It is identified as a water source area for Trenton and other municipalities farther south.

The development is planned to be served by a well, which would probably need to be very deep, Goll said. Hunt said the project is near the town well and within some of the zones of the wellhead protection area.

Hunt said the property has been discussed for development since 1981. The 137 acres are owned by Jacob Haberman of New York City, who proposed up to 900 units in the 80s, all of which would have been for sale. Most of Haberman’s property was included in the preservation area when the Highlands Act was adopted in 2004. Development is restricted in the preservation area, although there have been some exceptions in a few municipalities.

When the DEP makes a decision it will be adopted or rejected as a site-specific amendment to the Upper Delaware Water Quality Management plan, rather than a general change in DEP rules.