[This article was originally published by The Philadelphia Inquirer]

New Jersey has upgraded the protection status of 600 miles of rivers and streams, including a two-mile stretch of the Cooper River as it runs through Camden, making it the first urban waterway with such stringent safeguards in place.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection adopted the rule as of Monday, amending what’s known as Surface Water Quality Standards. It upgraded the designation of 600 miles of waterways to Category One, a level that seeks to limit pollution and development.

The changes are the result of a process that began more than a year ago when 749 miles of waterways were being considered.

New Jersey has 23,500 river miles. The new designations would mean nearly 7,000 miles will now carry Category One protection.

The state has three levels of classification for freshwater streams, creeks, rivers, and lakes: outstanding National Resource Waters, the most protective tier, followed by Category One and Category Two.

A single waterway can have more than one designation, depending on where it runs. For example, the Cooper River flows about 16 miles from underground near Gibbsboro, is then fed by stormwater as it runs through heavily populated Camden County towns such as Haddonfield, Cherry Hill, Collingswood, and Pennsauken before reaching Camden.

A Category One designation would mean that segment of the Cooper River closest to the Delaware would get additional protection, such as requiring a 300-foot buffer against development, tougher standards for discharges from businesses and sewage treatment plants, and also more monitoring.