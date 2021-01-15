Gibbstown LNG Project: Many Hurdles Remain

A planned project to transport liquid natural gas from a plant in Pennsylvania to a port in New Jersey still has to finish a Rubik’s Cube-like puzzle of regulatory, logistical and legal hurdles before becoming a reality.

Pieces of the complex plan have so far gained approvals from at least 19 different local, state and federal government bodies but the project has drawn intense opposition from critics over safety, environmental and other concerns, including the risk of running so-called “bomb trains” carrying LNG through heavily populated communities.

About the project

A Russian nesting doll of corporations and limited-liability companies make up the project, which would start at a natural gas processing plant in Wyalusing, Pa., in Bradford County, about 50 miles northwest of Scranton.

The plant would get natural gas via a pipeline, process and liquefy it, and then send it by truck or rail roughly 180 miles away to a port in Gibbstown, N.J., which is southwest of Philadelphia.

Bradford County Real Estate Partners, which is owned by New Fortress Energy, is behind the Wyalusing plant, which could process an average of 3.6 million gallons a day of LNG, according to federal filings. In 2018, New Fortress entered into a 15-year agreement with an affiliate of Chesapeake Energy Corporation for a supply of gas to its Pennsylvania facility.

One wrinkle in the project surfaced on Jan. 12: Appalachia Midstream withdrew its application to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to construct a 20-inch diameter natural gas pipeline of nearly 3 miles that would cross the Susquehanna River and come into the proposed gas-processing plant in Wyalusing.

It was not clear why the application, which was nearly a year in the making, was withdrawn or what will become of the connection.

The Wyalusing plant would take refined natural gas and cool it to 260 degrees below zero, or roughly the equivalent of the temperature of the surface of the planet Mercury at night.

The benefit to liquefying natural gas is that it reduces its volume by a ratio of 600 to 1, making it much more efficient to transport. Though the project sponsors have not ruled out also transporting LNG by highway, they have noted that moving it by rail is much more attractive.

“Transportation via tanker truck by road would entail close to three times the number of trucks circulating across the nation’s highways moving the same volumes of LNG by rail,” another New Fortress-connected company, Energy Transport Solutions, wrote in its 2017 application for a special federal permit to transport LNG via specially reinforced tank rail cars.

Depending on the route, the trains – with what federal records say could be up to 100 tank cars carrying LNG — could snake their way through as many as 14 different counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey before reaching the Gibbstown port, according to a map compiled by FracTracker Alliance and published by the Delaware Riverkeeper Network.

The final stop of the sprawling plan would come in Gibbstown.

