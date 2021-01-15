Aug. 21, 2017: The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration receives an application from Energy Transport Solutions, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, for a special permit to transport “methane, refrigerated liquid,” otherwise known as liquid natural gas, in specialized rail cars.

Oct. 2, 2017: The DOT publishes a notice in the Federal Register about a review of “regulations and other agency actions” to determine whether they are still needed and “evaluate whether they potentially burden the development or use of domestically produced energy resources.”

Nov. 29, 2018: Wyalusing Township (Pa.) supervisors approved two conditional-use permits for a gas-processing plant in the township.

March 1, 2019: Delaware River Partners, a subsidiary of New York City-based Fortress Investment Group, applies to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for a waterfront development individual permit and water quality certificate, NJDEP tidelands license (dredging), and NJDEP tidelands license (fixed structure) and applies to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for permits for the Gibbstown Logistics Center.

March 12, 2019: Delaware River Partners applies to the Delaware River Basin Commission for dredging and wharf construction project permits for the port at Gibbstown.

April 10, 2019: President Trump issues an executive order directing the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to make way for rail cars to transport LNG.

May 20, 2019: NJDEP issues a waterfront development individual permit. The next month, it suspends the permit because of “a procedural error” in the publication about the application in the DEP Bulletin. DEP reinstates the permit on Sept. 5, 2019.

June 6, 2019: The DRBC calls a public hearing for the Gibbstown project.

The same day, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration publishes in the Federal Register a draft environmental assessment about the special permit sought by Energy Transport Solutions and seeks public comment.

June 12, 2019: DRBC commissioners unanimously approve the Gibbstown project. The next month, the Delaware Riverkeeper Network appeals the commission’s decision, prompting a hearing and a stay of the approval.

Aug. 7, 2019: After receiving nearly 3,000 comments, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration closes the public comment period on the special permit request by Energy Transport Solutions.

Sept. 9, 2019: NJDEP issues a tidelands license for dredging and for a fixed structure.

Oct. 24, 2019: The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, in consultation with the Federal Railroad Administration, publishes proposed rules to broadly allow for the transportation of liquid natural gas by rail.

A 60-day comment period follows, which is extended by 30 days to Jan. 13, 2020, at the request of the attorneys general of New York and Maryland.

Nov. 19, 2019: National Marine Fisheries Service issues a letter of concurrence with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Gibbstown project.

Dec. 5, 2019: A special permit, which expires Nov. 30, 2021, is issued by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to Energy Transport Solutions to allow for the transport of LNG by specialized rail cars.

Dec. 16, 2019: The Gloucester County (N.J.) Soil Conservation District issues a soil erosion and sediment control plan certification.

Jan. 14, 2020: NJDEP grants a pollutant discharge elimination system permit.

Jan. 31, 2020: Appalachia Midstream applies to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for the construction of a 20-inch diameter natural gas pipeline of nearly 3 miles that would cross the Susquehanna River and come into the proposed gas-processing plant in Wyalusing.

Feb. 25, 2020: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issues a permit for the Dock 2 Project, authorizing construction of the new docking facility and dredging in the waterway.

March 2, 2020: The Greenwich Township (N.J.) Planning Board grants site plan approval.

April 28, 2020: The Gloucester County (N.J.) Planning Board grants site plan approval.

May 2020: A hearing officer takes testimony regarding an appeal by the Riverkeeper Network of the DRBC’s decision to approve the project’s permits.

June 19, 2020: A new regulation allowing the transportation of LNG by rail car is published by the federal Department of Transportation.

July 24, 2020: Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issues a final rule authorizing the nationwide transportation of LNG by rail in DOT–113C120W rail tank cars.

July 21, 2020: A hearing officer submits his report and recommends upholding the DRBC’s approval of the project’s permits.

July 22, 2020: The Rocket-Courier of Wyalusing, Pa., reports that officials from New Fortress Energy confirm construction of the Wyalusing facility in Pennsylvania is on “pause” while additional planning and coordination with subcontractors continues.

Sept. 11, 2020: Delaware River Partners petitions the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, seeking a declaratory order that its project in Gibbstown is exempt from FERC jurisdiction. Several environmental groups oppose the petition.

Sept. 18, 2020: Bradford County Real Estate Partners petitions the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission seeking a declaratory order that its project in Wyalusing, Pa., is exempt from FERC jurisdiction. Several environmental groups oppose the petition.

Oct. 7, 2020: Bradford County LNG Marketing applies for authorization from the federal Department of Energy to export LNG to Free Trade Agreement nations.

Dec. 9, 2020: DRBC commissioners vote 4-0, with New York’s designee abstaining, to endorse the hearing officer’s recommendations to approve the project.

Dec. 22, 2020: New Jersey’s governor, Phil Murphy, says he would seek to block any export of LNG at the port.

“The Administration, however, remains unwavering in its commitment to continue advancing critical initiatives to protect the environment and public health for future generations. It will explore all avenues within its authority to prevent the use of this dock for LNG transport,” the governor says, NJ Spotlight reported.

Jan. 12, 2021: Appalachia Midstream withdraws its application to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for the construction of a 20-inch diameter natural gas pipeline that would come into the proposed gas-processing plant in Wyalusing.

2022: Production of LNG at the Wyalusing plant is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022, the company says in a federal filing.