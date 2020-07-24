Delaware Currents is part of a year-long reporting project aimed at deepening our understanding of the Delaware River.

The National Geographic Society and The Lenfest Institute are partnering with The Philadelphia Inquirer to organize a collaborative reporting initiative covering issues facing the Delaware River Watershed, and Delaware Currents is proud to be a collaborator.

The goal is to bring together newsrooms from New York through Delaware to take part in the initiative and contribute reporting on issues such as climate change, drinking water quality, and more that affect everyone who lives in the watershed.

National Geographic and The Lenfest Institute, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit working to develop sustainable business models for local news, are funding the project along with support from The William Penn Foundation.

The National Geographic Society will also contribute resources to help newsrooms present visual journalism in areas such as mapping, photography, video and more.