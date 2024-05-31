Debuting on Wednesday: a flyover video of the entire Delaware River!

Editor’s note: This is a free newsletter that was sent to subscribers. To sign up for the newsletters, email us.



I’m really proud to bring you a flyover video of the whole Delaware River.



And, to blow my own horn, it’s here because I worked like a maniac on it!!



Four years ago, The Lenfest Institute for Journalism convened media organizations from all over the watershed with the intent that for the next year all those outlets would focus some of their energy on stories about the watershed.



Then Covid.



The full energies of those media outlets had to converge on Covid coverage.



One idea that had emerged was that we should have a video of the whole watershed.



One person — me — stubbornly stayed with that idea. Lenfest gave Delaware Currents some money to get it off the ground, as it were.



I continued working with the amazing pilots from LightHawk, who freely gave their time and who are dedicated to giving the “perspective of flight” to conservation projects.



We started the process, which entailed more than 10 flights — each flight gave us five or more separate videos. All of those had to be pieced together, with some help from my stepson, Michael Mele, whose computer was way more powerful than mine!



National Geographic was part of the initial conversation and helped get me connected with Blue Raster, a mapping master who brought all the pieces together.



Then, I had partners like the Delaware River Basin Commission and the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary to ensure that all the details were accurate.



It’s finally here! I want trumpets and fireworks… or at least, that you would have a look at it!



“A Flight Along the Delaware River: Our History, Our Watershed.“



This is an example of my dogged determination to share understanding of this amazing watershed of ours. It lasts about 19 minutes. Think of it as a short film and not a long video — hard to get the whole story of our river into anything much shorter.



You can come to an in-person showing of the film on June 5 at the Tusten Theatre, 210 Bridge St., Narrowsburg, N.Y.



It will follow the special Delaware River Basin Commission’s meeting, which starts at 10:30 a.m. The film starts after the meeting and the lunch break, likely around 2 p.m.



The DRBC hosts one meeting a year in one of the four watershed states. This year, it’s New York and the upper river has a chance to shine.



After so many virtual meetings, it will be great to see people in person, and I’ll be there to conduct a panel discussion about the video. More information here.



I’d love to hear what you think of the film and to know that you watched!!



Thanks for reading — and watching!! Hope I see you in Narrowsburg!!