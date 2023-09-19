130-acre purchase in Shohola, Pa., will help protect Upper Delaware headwaters

The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware has purchased 130 acres in Shohola Township in Pike County, Pa., and transferred that land to the Pennsylvania Game Commission for addition to State Game Land 116.

The newly acquired acreage is located near, but not directly adjacent to, 1,071 acres in the Shohola Creek watershed purchased by the conservancy and transferred to the Game Commission earlier this year. The land was purchased for $390,000 from an unidentified seller.

Shohola Creek is a tributary of the Delaware River, which provides freshwater habitat for migratory fish as well as drinking water for millions throughout its watershed, including residents of Philadelphia, Wilmington and Trenton.

“Conserving this parcel will enhance and maintain forest connectivity and water quality in a critical Central Appalachians corridor,” said Lori Brennan, executive director of The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware. “Through its land protection efforts in the Upper Delaware headwaters, TNC is committed to safeguarding biodiversity and fostering resilient ecosystems in the face of a changing climate.”

In Pennsylvania and Delaware, the conservancy is leading large-scale conservation programs that protect the lands and waters that are critical to the health and well-being of both people and nature.

In Pennsylvania, it is also working to reduce stormwater runoff in cities, protect vital migration corridors and engage farmers and landowners in supporting the adoption of conservation practices.

Its work in Delaware focuses on building resilience against climate change — including along the state’s vulnerable coastlines — to protect human communities and habitats.

In an unrelated land protection purchase, the New Jersey Conservation Foundation recently announced the addition of 85 forested acres to the Menantico Creek Preserve in Cumberland County, N.J., in the Delaware River watershed, which will offer space for recreation as well as protect wildlife and water quality.