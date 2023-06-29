‘Historic’ $393M settlement reached to clean up PFAS contamination in South Jersey

By Frank Kummer | June 29, 2023
The Philadelphia Inquirer

New Jersey officials have reached a $393 million settlement with chemical maker Solvay Specialty Polymers that they are calling “historic.” The settlement, announced Wednesday, will clean up various locations across 37 square miles contaminated by “forever chemicals” in Gloucester and Camden Counties.

It is the largest settlement in state history regarding contamination emanating from a single company location, said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. Solvay, whose main plant is just off the Delaware River in West Deptford, Gloucester County, has had a contentious history in New Jersey for years.

“Under this agreement, Solvay will clean up per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, and compensate the public for natural resource damages in the drinking water in a 37-square-mile area around Solvay’s chemical facility,” Platkin said in the announcement from Trenton.

The settlement comes after New Jersey sued Solvay in 2020, accusing it of ignoring a mandate that it clean up contaminated drinking water and other pollution linked to toxic compounds once produced at its West Deptford plant.

https://www.inquirer.com/news/new-jersey-solvay-pfas-cleanup-settlement-forever-chemicals-20230628.html

Frank Kummer

Frank Kummer

The Philadelphia Inquirer

View Posts

Leave a Comment





Recent Stories

NYCDEP delays Delaware Aqueduct shutdown and repairs until October 2024

By Chris Mele | June 28, 2023
Read More

Sojourning on the Schuylkill

By Meg McGuire | June 28, 2023
Read More

Conservation easement protects parcel at Delaware River’s East and West Branches

By Chris Mele | June 24, 2023
Read More

Guest Op-Ed: Threats to the Lehigh River grow while Pa. underfunds water protection measures

By Donna Kohut | June 21, 2023
Read More

Report: Climate change will bring a foot-plus rise in the Delaware River in Philadelphia

By Susanna Granieri | June 20, 2023
Read More