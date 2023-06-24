Conservation easement protects parcel at Delaware River’s East and West Branches

A 63.5-acre parcel in Wayne County, Pa., at the confluence of the East and West branches of the Delaware River, has been permanently protected with a conservation easement donated to the Delaware Highlands Conservancy, the organization announced.

The property includes 5,300 feet of frontage on the West Branch and main stem of the Delaware River and 935 feet of frontage on Shehawken Creek.

It is the first such conservation easement the conservancy has gained at the confluences of the East and West branches.

The easement will ensure that this property is forever protected from development and subdivision.

The conservancy said the forests, wetlands, and meadows will help to protect the water quality in the Delaware River, provide quality habitat for wildlife, and enhance the scenic beauty for the surrounding region.

The property is privately owned and is not open to the public.

A conservation easement is a voluntary, legally binding agreement between a landowner and a land trust that permanently protects a property’s natural values while the landowner continues to own and manage the land, subject to the permitted uses detailed in the easement.

This latest addition brings the conservancy’s total conserved acreage to 18,900 in a region that includes Pike and Wayne Counties in Pennsylvania and Sullivan and Delaware Counties in New York.

For more information about the conservancy, email info@delawarehighlands.org or go to delawarehighlands.org