Acid rain harming Middle Delaware-Musconetcong basin

Mark Zakutansky, who serves on the board of trustees of the Delaware River Greenway Partnership, said the findings about the Middle Delaware-Musconetcong basin, which also extends into New Jersey, reflects “a long story of acid rain.”

Though the report said the source of mercury in fish was unknown Zakutansky said it underscored the need for scrubbers on fossil-fuel and coal-burning plants to reduce such emissions and the need to move to cleaner, greener renewable energy sources.

The report found backsliding of 20.5 miles of the Bushkill Creek and nearly 9.5 miles of the Little Bushkill Creek that once met federal clean water standards and that were now redesignated as impaired.

In addition, 25 miles of an unnamed tributary to Bushkill Creek and 13 miles of an unnamed tributary to Little Bushkill Creek previously listed as attaining were reassessed as being substandard and flagged for having fish not fit for consumption. However, no fish consumption advisories have been issued by Pennsylvania state agencies in connection to the creek. The DEP did not respond to an inquiry about why no advisory had not been issued.

The report evaluated streams in Pennsylvania based on meeting Clean Water Act standards in four categories: aquatic life, recreational uses, potable water and fish consumption.

That the data showed degradation of sections of the Bushkill Creek for fish consumption is “troubling” because users of the creek want to enjoy the outdoors and do use the creek for fishing, Zakutansky said.

Explanations for what happened

As for the underlying causes that led to sections of the Bushkill Creek, Little Bushkill Creek and its tributaries to becoming impaired, Zakutansky offered two theories:

He suggested that the quality of the data collection, science, hardware and technology have improved to allow for better detection of mercury.