Early Saturday morning, my fiancé Novel (yes, like the book) and I met with the Delaware River Sojourn registration team at Hancock Access, our first launch site -- Deejay Branch and Troy Bystrom were friendly and informative. After registration, we followed the day plan and drove our car to Buckingham Access, the first end point and approximately a 10-mile drive along the Delaware River from where we were starting.

While there, we checked our backpacks and awaited the shuttle for our return to Hancock access. At the access, and every morning thereafter, we spent time talking with others over brunch and attended morning safety meetings. The food was great with gluten-free and vegetarian options, as well as cereal, eggs, bacon, and sausage. While brunch was winding down, those who had personal flotation devices (PFD) cooled off in the Delaware River.

The daily morning meetings began with the park ranger, Ingrid Peterec, chief of interpretation for the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, introducing the importance of the Delaware River and teaching us about the area. I was surprised to learn about the number of bald eagles’ nests along our river journey. Then Jacqui Wagner, a local school teacher and head of safety for the sojourn, began to discuss PFDs and introduced each of the 13 safety team members. My anxiety of getting lost or drowning in the Delaware River decreased because there were 70 other kayakers -- most experienced “river rats” -- in addition to the large safety team.

“Divorce boat”

New to kayaking, Novel and I made the mistake of renting a tandem kayak. We quickly learned its nickname -- divorce boat. There were many loving arguments, and we learned to value the safety team and utilized them as a crutch. Two safety team members of many local sojourns and a kayaking instructor for 40 years, paddled next to us and guided us on how to master the divorce boat.

There were eagles (we lost count at 8 on Saturday and even more on Sunday), herrings, green herrings, fish, and water plants! Once a threatened animal, the eagle population has been booming along this stretch of the Delaware. The climate makes a perfect environment and allows for eagles from Canada and Alaska to migrate here during the winter.

As we navigated class one rapids, the lowest level on the rapid scale, which goes up to five, we began to get the hang of the tandem, but nowhere near mastered it! Before we knew it, we reached the Buckingham Access and fellow kayakers and the safety team assisted everyone to bring their kayaks to shore. As we returned our PFDs, we were met with snacks, water, seltzer water, and soda.

Settling down for the night: “Staycation” bliss

After we were settled, we drove out away from Buckingham access through forest roads to NEWE, Northeast Wilderness Experience, where we would pitch our tent. As we turned left on River Road, we were met with a gravel bendy road. The gravel was not a problem for our sedan though and we followed signs for the Delaware River Sojourn and continued through a hay farm to the campsite. At NEWE we were overwhelmed with the smell of the river, farm animals, and pure “staycation” bliss. The land was open with bright green grass. The chatter and banter reminded me of old friends at a reunion. Just after 4:30 p.m. our tent was pitched, and we were ready to relax.

Our campsite was next to a trailer-converted camper and two other tents. The campers were part of one of the many safety team families: Jenn (mom), Dean (father), Emma (daughter), Ashton (son), Nick (family friend), Jim (cousin/nephew), and Dave (grandfather). They are generational regulars of the sojourn. Jenn began making the journey after meeting Dean, whose family has been coming since the early days of the Delaware River Sojourn. The sojourn has been running for 26 years, skipping their 25th anniversary during 2020, and at most hosting 150 participants.

Dinner was just as fantastic as brunch. We were met with an Italian spread of fish, chicken, stuffed shells, and salad. While waiting in line I heard excitement and surprise from fellow newcomers as the selection was not traditional camping meals. As the sun set and the dinner chatter quieted, campers returned to their campsites to sit around campfires. Firewood was generously provided by the sojourn. Laughter and songs filled the night sky as shooting stars were seen above us.