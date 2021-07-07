Meg McGuire, founder of Delaware Currents, is honored by PennFuture

Meg McGuire, the founder, publisher and editor of Delaware Currents, an online news magazine dedicated to covering the Delaware River and its watershed, has been named PennFuture’s 2021 Woman of Environmental Media, Marketing and Communications.

The recognition honors a person who has established herself as “a credible source for presenting the public with information about climate, water issues, environmental stories and conservation-related current events.” The honoree can be a reporter, blogger, campaign organizer, NGO communications employee or a communications/social media volunteer.

McGuire founded Delaware Currents, a nonprofit news outlet, in 2015. Its mission? “We are better custodians of the river when we understand the river. All voices are welcome to this conversation.”

The site is dedicated to telling the stories of the river from its headwaters in the Catskill Mountains of New York to the Delaware Bay, where it meets the ocean.

At a time when legacy newsrooms in community and larger news outlets have dramatically shrunk and resources dedicated to environmental beats have all but disappeared, Delaware Currents stands out.

It is the only news source entirely dedicated to spotlighting news of the ecology, people, commerce and protection of the 330-mile river and a watershed that spans four states, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. McGuire is also almost always the only news reporter serving as a watchdog to the activities of the Delaware River Basin Commission.

Delaware Currents tells deeply reported, explanatory stories of the river that readers will not find anywhere else, such as the important role of dissolved oxygen and the Atlantic sturgeon, holding the state and federal governments accountable for their contributions to the Delaware River Basin Commission’s budget and explaining the complex moving parts behind a plan to export liquified natural gas from a river port.

McGuire’s prodding and birddog reporting is credited with the creation of a Congressional Delaware River Watershed Caucus that would look out for the basin’s interests.

“I deeply appreciate PennFuture’s recognition of my work,” said McGuire, who lives in Pike County, Pa. “Delaware Currents hosts an intelligent conversation about the river’s future, understanding that there is a natural tug-of-war among its stakeholders and that no one person, organization or business has all the answers.”

PennFuture works to protect public health, restore and protect natural resources and move Pennsylvania toward a clean energy future.

Each year, its Celebrating Women in Conservation Awards honor the accomplishments of women conservationists in Pennsylvania. The awards seek to forge a strong network of women committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s environment.

The 2021 awards celebration, on Sept. 9, will be a virtual/live hybrid online event in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Nominations were considered from: Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Other honorees include: