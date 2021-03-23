COLUMBIA, NJ – Of the 1,700 dams in New Jersey more than five feet high, the Columbia Dam that blocked the Paulins Kill for 110 years was a priority for removal.

Beth Styler Barry, director of river restoration for the Nature Conservancy, explained in a telephone interview, the reason the dam ranked in the top 5 percent of all dams prioritized for removal on the East Coast was its proximity to the Delaware River. Because the Paulins Kill was blocked less than half a mile from the Delaware, shad trying to make their way up would be thwarted by the dam.

The dam, 18 feet high and 300 feet long, was constructed in 1909 to provide electricity for the nearby towns and for ice harvesting, common at the turn of the 20th century before electric refrigerators. The impoundment was 32 acres, not large for a lake, but sufficient to provide ice for plenty of iceboxes.

A newsletter item on the Nature Conservancy of New Jersey website said sediment accumulated behind the dam choked fish and depleted the food supply for birds and other wildlife.

The Nature Conservancy was the lead agency working on the dam removal, Styler Barry reminded the Knowlton Township Committee and guests at a recent meeting. Its partners were the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection; New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Service; American Rivers, a nationwide non-profit; and environmental consultants Princeton Hydro. Together they created the engineering design, acquired the proper permits and raised funds for the demolition.

Before starting on the demolition, Styler Barry said the conservancy had to approach the locals who were opposed to the project, including Knowlton Township Committeeman and former long-time Mayor Frank VanHorn. VanHorn said about 70% of the locals considered the structure an important asset to their community. Many of them routinely fished the Paulins Kill in the area of the dam.

"Best fishing spot in Jersey," VanHorn said. The lake was also used for canoeing.

The one part of the project many locals did favor, VanHorn said, was connecting two trails on opposite banks of the river under the Route 46 bridge, thus eliminating the need for hikers to detour onto the highway.

VanHorn also pointed out the dam still generated electricity for about 200 homes and said when the dam was rebuilt in the 1980s the contractor found it only 3 inches off level after all those years.