It must be Spring: National Park Service closes River Road for amphibians

On warm and rainy spring evenings every year hundreds of amphibians cross River Road to lay

their eggs in the wetlands of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Starting in the late ‘90s,

the National Park Service closes River Road between 4 p.m. until the following morning

throughout March and April. The closures ensure the safety of the nocturnal amphibians as

they cross the street to breed in the local wetlands near park headquarters. Some of the

amphibians are Spotted Salamanders and Spring Peepers.

Kathleen Sandt, a DWGNRA spokeswoman, explained there are many more amphibians than just

the two listed, though for the protection of the endangered and at-risk species, she was

purposely vague in her descriptions. Due to its high volume of traffic, River Road is the only

road in the park affected.

After witnessing hundreds of amphibian deaths, a bystander alerted the NPS of the hazard

caused by passing vehicles. Ever since the NPS became aware of this issue, it began closing

River Road — specifically the area between Hialeah Picnic Area and the park headquarters. The

Park Service encourages motorists to also limit travel in areas local to wetlands to prevent the

accidental deaths. It is important to note that these critter crossings are not specific to the

DWGNRA. The Pocono Mountains and nearby regions are also home to amphibians

crossing roads to breed in local wetlands.

Motorists can assume that if it is a rainy night between March and April the road closure is in effect. They can also access the DWGNRA’s Facebook page.

The amphibians hibernate away from the wetlands in the winter months, and the migration only occurs on

warm, rainy spring nights. Some hibernate in mud, some burrow underground, while others

take cover in the leaves on the forest floor. Once the ground starts to thaw and temperatures

increase, the amphibians instinctively leave their winter homes. Due to the need to remain

moist, amphibians rely on warm rainy nights and mucus-releasing glands to prevent them from

drying out on their voyage.

Locals to the area and visitors to the park can expect to see and hear toads, frogs and

salamanders, all of which take the yearly trek to the wetlands. While it is not recommended

and highly discouraged to handle the amphibians — their porous skin can absorb chemicals, oils,

and other substances on hands — Sandt encourages us to listen to the spring peepers’ spring chorus.

The spring peepers are small frogs that announce spring’s arrival through their chirping.

By avoiding roads near wetlands and respecting the animals’ space, locals and visitors can ensure a safe and successful breeding season for all amphibians.