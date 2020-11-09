A DOT website says a maintenance staff member told the office in a phone interview that a motorist was killed by crashing into a seven-ton boulder that broke through the median "five or six years ago" near milepost 1.0.

Another report on the DOT website stated that on Oct. 7, 2010, a boulder rolled down the hill between mile post 1.0 and 1.2. and was struck by both a semi and a car because of the substandard site distance.

When asked for dates of the other 12 accidents, DOT spokesman Stephen Schapiro didn’t respond. The New Jersey State Police records are searchable by date, so without dates, it’s difficult to research accidents.

The DOT does have a record of a washout that closed the right Westbound lane of Route 80 from 10:04 p.m. April 15, 2007, to 11:04 a.m. April 16, 2007. The website notes two other full closures of the highway and several slowdowns or partial closures, but doesn’t specify dates and times.

Schapiro said maintenance department employees say they remove rock pieces weighing between 30 and 50 pounds about every two months.

At a public meeting on the DOT proposal last year, held by I-80 Delaware Water Gap Coalition (I90DWGC), public officials and residents were skeptical of the statistics about accidents. Starrs filed in an Open Public Records request for more specific information and was sent 17 pages of redactions that she showed off at the meeting.

S-curves

S-curves in the area are a more critical problem, according to Pennsylvania State Senator Mario Scavello, who has been active in opposition to the plan.

"I’ve talked to the DOT about the S-curves for years," Duffy said, referring to the winding of the highway from Columbia, N.J., to the Water Gap. He said it is more important to fix the S-curves where there are between 70 and 80 accidents each year, some fatal.

"We put up warning signs," Duffy said. "They were always knocked over."

He would like to see the $65 million this rockfall project is estimated to cost repurposed to straighten the road.

Approximately 51,000 vehicles per day travel the highway at that point, totaling about 18.5 million a year.

When asked if he was more concerned that the project is not needed or that it will create havoc during an estimated five-year construction schedule, Duffy said he is equally concerned with both.

Duffy is very skeptical of the DOT claim that there will be no lane closures.

He said the state plans to shift the lanes closer to the Delaware River, reducing the lane width from 14 to 11 feet. That would mean lanes narrower than the tractor-trailers that drive on them.

"Trucks won’t be able to run next to each other in the two lanes," he pointed out. "Truckers will have to politely decide to merge." The DOT said it will post merge signs, but Duffy doesn’t have much faith they will work. "These guys are on a schedule," he said of long-haul truckers.

He believes there will be detours. The DOT assured Pennsylvania residents Route 611 would not be used. It is a two-lane road with rockfall problems of its own, but most believe cars and trucks will use it anyway.

On the New Jersey side, detours will be equally problematic, Duffy said.

If large trucks exit Route 80 at Exit 19 in Allamuchy Township and head south toward Hackettstown, it will "wreak havoc," he said, sending trucks onto two-lane and heavily-traveled Route 46. If they exit at Exit 12, they could use Routes 521 and 519 through Hope and White townships. That area is planned for a huge warehouse project that could send many tractor-trailers through those roads as well. The county roads are not designed for that sort of weight, he said.