There are many, so many, downsides to these terrible times with Covid keeping us from direct contact with anyone outside whatever "bubble" we've figured out that makes sense for ourselves and our families.

But here's an upside: You can attend a really good conference (or two), virtually, at much less than regular attendance would cost!

Maybe you could have a look at what's on the agenda, see what your team might find especially valuable and set up a watch party.

We all know the river, and its watershed, continues to need our understanding and this might be a way to continue our education, and maybe enjoy some camaraderie to boot.

Here's some of them. If I'm missing one or more, let me know.