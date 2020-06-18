1. When you were younger, what first got you interested in the environment?

I grew up on the banks of the Delaware River in Bucks County, PA and spent my summers barefoot and knee-deep in the Tinicum and Tohickon creeks. My brothers and I fished the big river and we hunted for small game in the cornfields and hedgerows surrounding our old farmhouse. It was these experiences that gave me a deep appreciation of nature and, not soon after, ignited a passion for conservation that has lasted a lifetime for me.

2. Now, what (aside from your job) keeps you interested in the environment? (Maybe a hobby, like camping or hiking, etc.)

I am fortunate enough to have a job that blends my passion for both conservation with the sport of fly fishing. It’s amazing how therapeutic it is, at least for me, to stand alone in a river for hours at a time and practice the art of fly fishing.

3. What is the last book you read?

"A Knight Comes to Stockport"– a great book about the rich history of Buckingham Township, PA.

4. What do you think is your biggest environmental accomplishment -- it might be more than something you achieved on your own.

I have two accomplishments that come to mind: 1) My eight-year stint in Washington, D.C., at the helm of the Great Lakes coalition, a grassroots movement that was the catalyst for congressional adoption of a highly successful federal program in 2007. it continues to deliver conservation funding and other resources to the eight states of the Great Lakes region. 2) Spending my last seven years helping build Friends of the Upper Delaware River into a respected and successful full-time advocate for the river in New York State and northeast PA.

5. What is your biggest goal for this year as state lead for the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed?

Now that the federal Delaware River program is in place and delivering much needed resources to the upper watershed here in New York State, it’s time to turn our attention to the state capitol in Albany, NY. The Upper Delaware River has never been the beneficiary of state funding like many other iconic NY waterbodies and it’s time to turn that around in 2021!

6. Favorite spot on the Delaware (or in the watershed?

Two places, one where I grew up and one where I live now. My brother and I love to fly fish for smallmouth bass (and whatever other species comes to the fly) at the mouth of the Tinicum Creek where it enters the big Delaware in Erwinna, PA. The second place is my back yard on the banks of the river in Equinunk, PA.

7. Define your role as state lead?

As New York State lead for the CDRW, FUDR is responsible for establishing productive relationships with the NY congressional delegation to ensure that our senators and congressman are doing the right things in Washington, D.C., to ensure the future protection and restoration of the Upper Delaware River. We’re also creating new pathways in the state capitol and increasingly putting the Upper Delaware higher and higher on the political radar screen with key decision makers in Albany. Along the way, we are growing a grassroots coalition comprised of diverse watershed stakeholders who can generate the local and regional political energy to support our work at the federal and state level.

8. Biggest set back recently for the Delaware River?

COVID-19. It disrupted everything. And it contributed to some significant divisiveness among UDR constituencies, including anglers, homeowners, local businesses, and politicians. Along the way it hurt the local economy of the UDR region, which relies heavily on tourism revenues from visiting anglers and people who love to spend time in our region.

9. When all our fears about Covid-19 are finally gone, what are you most looking forward to?

Fishing without a mask.