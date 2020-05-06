Watersheds are sneaky: They are everywhere, yet they hide in plain sight and most people don't know that they're there. But watersheds are important because they are the sources of our water.

But now, if you live in the New York counties of Broome, Delaware or Sullivan, you'll know where your water source is because the New York State Department of Transportation is planting 14 signs that tell you that you're "Entering the Delaware River Watershed."

The signage program was announced May 5, 2020, at a joint teleconference by Congressman Antonio Delgado (NY-19); Senator Jennifer Metzger (NY-42) and Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (NY-100).