[This article was originally published by The Philadelphia Inquirer]

American Rivers, an environmental advocacy group, has named the Delaware as its river of the year for 2020, hailing it as a “national success story” for its dramatic revitalization from the decades it spent polluted by industrial and sewage waste.

“The Delaware shows how a healthy river can be an engine for thriving communities and strong local economies,” William Robert Irvin, president and CEO of American Rivers, said in a news release.

At 330 miles long, the Delaware is the largest undammed river in the United States east of the Mississippi. It runs from Hancock, N.Y., to the Delaware Bay, from which it eventually empties into the Atlantic Ocean. Along the way, it is fed by 2,000 tributaries, the largest being the Schuylkill and the Lehigh River in Pennsylvania.