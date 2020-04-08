[This article was originally published by The Philadelphia Inquirer.]

Each year, people throughout Philly and the region emerge from winter and eagerly flock to green spaces, blissfully unaware that they all look so clean because thousands of volunteers have cleaned them.

This year, that’s not the case, and it shows as litter — some of it coronavirus-inspired face masks and gloves — mars miles of stream banks, forests, and green space. Hundreds of cleanups are on hold or canceled altogether because of pandemic precautions.

Adding to the disappointment: April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Organizers counted on boosted interest in environmental actions, and scheduled numerous cleanups on the weekends leading up to the date.

Some small-scale cleanups, perhaps involving only a few people, might go on. But larger efforts are likely to be canceled altogether, rather than postponed, as stay-at-home orders remain in place. Spring is the best time for cleanups, since the foliage isn’t yet obscuring trash, and the weather is pleasant for outdoor work.

“For sure, it’s disappointing,” said Virginia Vassalotti, who organizes the massive Schuylkill Scrub each year. “Spring is a great time to get out and clean up our environment. I think it’s clear now more than ever the amount of trash in our region. Face masks, wipes, and gloves are being littered everywhere.”

The Schuylkill Scrub boasts more than 400 separate cleanups, mostly in April, all throughout the watershed. In 2019, it drew 28,433 volunteers who hauled out 1.1 million pounds of litter, including 727 tires.